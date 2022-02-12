EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 72.9% in January

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 13,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $62.84.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.