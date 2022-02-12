Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $322,883,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $91.01 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

