electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 414,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

