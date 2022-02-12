electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.