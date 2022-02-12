Electroneum Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $125.41 million and approximately $200,122.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,913,045,848 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

