Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELEMF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

