Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Down 0.8%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

