Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

