Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.10 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 171,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

