EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Critical Analysis

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

This table compares EMX Royalty and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 42.58 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -12.76 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Vedanta.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats EMX Royalty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

