Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 129.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

