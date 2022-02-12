ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 20.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares dropped 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,272,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 287,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

