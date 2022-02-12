ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 20.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares dropped 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,272,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 287,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.