Enecuum (ENQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $105,868.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $105,868.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,050,617 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

