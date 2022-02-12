Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ENI by 374.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

