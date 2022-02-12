Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

