Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.