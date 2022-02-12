Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 117.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $218.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.97.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

