Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 84,980 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

