Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 649 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $144.25 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

