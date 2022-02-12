Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Envista traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 13023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.
In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
