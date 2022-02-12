Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Envista traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 13023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

