EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

