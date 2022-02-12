Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

Shares of EFX opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.93. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 355,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,940,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,242,000 after acquiring an additional 102,843 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 37,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

