Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past six quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balanced with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.91.

NYSE EFX opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

