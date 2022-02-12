Equinor ASA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 584% compared to the average volume of 502 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $11,367,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.