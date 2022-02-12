Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.13. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 758,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.