Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

