ETHA Lend Price Reaches $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $618,365.71 and approximately $655,770.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00037973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104158 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

