Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EUTLF remained flat at $$13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

