Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

