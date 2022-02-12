Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

