Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 6,436 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $144.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.