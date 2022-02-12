Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 75.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,847 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

