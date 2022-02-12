Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 66.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

