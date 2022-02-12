Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

