Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -272.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

