Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Short Interest Up 734.8% in January

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,300 shares, an increase of 734.8% from the January 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 907.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evolva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELVAF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Evolva has a 52 week low of 0.13 and a 52 week high of 0.30.

Evolva Holding SA is a biotech company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of nutritional, healthcare, and wellness ingredients. Its product portfolio includes nutrition, flavors and fragrances, animal health, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Alexandra Santana Sorensen, Soren V.S.

