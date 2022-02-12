Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 248,938 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
