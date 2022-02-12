Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 248,938 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

