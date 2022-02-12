Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. Analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Exicure by 1,592.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Exicure by 42.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

