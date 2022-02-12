Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.82.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.