Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $520.77

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $520.77 and last traded at $512.24, with a volume of 4063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.96.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.47. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

