Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.53%.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

