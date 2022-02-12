FAT Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $11.35 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

