Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on April 15th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

