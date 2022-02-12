FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $313.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.21. 4,680,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $249.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.