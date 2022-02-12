Ferguson’s (FERG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a £147 ($198.78) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Ferguson from £128 ($173.09) to £125 ($169.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from £122.50 ($165.65) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from £112 ($151.45) to £150 ($202.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($136.31) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £129.65 ($175.33).

Shares of FERG stock opened at £110.25 ($149.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,344 ($112.83) and a one year high of £136.40 ($184.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of £112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

