Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.29. 3,689 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

