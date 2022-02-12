FIL Ltd Buys 35,598 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,828,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

COP opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

