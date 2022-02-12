FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 204,260 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

HES opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

