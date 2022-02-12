FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.39% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWE. Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

