FIL Ltd Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Generac worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $275.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.83 and a 200-day moving average of $393.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

