FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.83. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

